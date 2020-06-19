Taufeeq Umar shares experience of dealing with coronavirus

Test cricketer Taufeeq Umar announces full recovery from the novel coronavirus. Photo: AFP

Former Test cricketer Taufeeq Umar has shared his experience with the coronavirus.

Having made a full recovery, Umar spoke to Geo News and urged people to remain calm in the event they tested positive for the virus.

Umar, a left-handed batsman, had announced last month of testing positive for the virus and subsequently gone into isolation at home.

"The best thing to do is to remain calm, isolate yourself and make sure you have a high intake of healthy food," he said.

"I spent much of my time making sure to take care of myself. Though I was very weak I would force myself to eat even though I didn't want to."

After the experience the former cricketer said that he focuses more on his health.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted over observing precautionary measures amid the virus.

"After spending two weeks in isolation my test reports came negative," he said.

"Allah has been very kind to me. I am completely healthy.

"Everyone must take care of themselves and follow precautionary measures."

