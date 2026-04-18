PCB announces Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series

Shan Masood (right) and Babar Azam of Pakistan in action during day three of the second Test against South Africa at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground on January 05, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh national cricket team, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh next month.

The series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, will begin with the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka from 8 to 12 May.

The second Test is set to take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium from 16 to 20 May.

Shan Masood will continue to captain the side, while four uncapped players — Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori — have earned call-ups to the national squad.

Five players in the squad — Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan — are currently participating in the ongoing NCA red-ball camp in Lahore as part of preparations for the series.

The squad will assemble in Karachi on 27 April for a training camp, which will run until 1 May. The team is scheduled to depart for Bangladesh on 2 May.

Players involved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season will join the camp after their respective teams complete their campaigns. Those featuring in the final will travel directly to Bangladesh following the conclusion of the tournament.

Pakistan Squad for Bangladesh series:

Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.