Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open again

An undated picture of Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. — Instagram/ carlitosalcarazz

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Madrid Open for the second year running after withdrawing on Friday due to a wrist injury, dealing another setback to the world number two’s preparations on clay ahead of his French Open title defence.

The 22-year-old Spaniard sustained the injury during a 6-4, 6-2 first-round victory over Otto Virtanen in Barcelona. He later pulled out of that tournament after scans showed the issue was more serious than first thought.

Alcaraz also missed the Madrid Open last year because of hamstring and groin problems.

Alcaraz wrote on Instagram that he is disappointed after withdrawing from Madrid for the second straight year, calling it a painful absence from a special home tournament and his fans.

"There is news that is extremely hard to give. Madrid is home, one of the most special places on the calendar for me, and that's why it hurts me so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row," Alcaraz said.

"It hurts me especially not being able to be in front of my people, in a tournament that is so special. Thank you for the love as always and I hope to see you soon."

The injury disrupts his build-up as the Australian Open champion aims to defend his French Open crown next month.

The two-time Barcelona champion had only recently returned to action, just 48 hours after losing the Monte Carlo Masters final to Jannik Sinner, a defeat that saw him drop to second in the world rankings behind the Italian.

Alcaraz’s withdrawal was announced hours after Novak Djokovic also pulled out of the Madrid Open, as he continues to recover from injury issues that forced him to miss tournaments in Miami and Monte Carlo.