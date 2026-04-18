Marketa Vondrousova reveals ‘breaking point’ over doping row

An undated picture of Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. — Reuters

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has revealed she was at ‘breaking point’ following months of physical and psychological strain when she refused entry to a doping control officer at her home in December 2025.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has since charged the Czech player with failing to comply with a drug test, an offence that could carry a ban of up to four years if proven.

Players are required to provide their daily whereabouts to facilitate out-of-competition testing.

Vondrousova, 26, stated she felt unsafe when the officer arrived late at night, claiming proper identification procedures were not followed. She insisted her reaction was driven by fear rather than any attempt to evade testing.

In a statement, the 2023 Wimbledon champion explained she had been dealing with injuries, ongoing pressure, sleep issues, and what experts diagnosed as an acute stress reaction alongside generalised anxiety disorder.

"The recent doping control incident happened because I reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress," Vondrousova wrote on Instagram.

"When someone rang my door late at night without properly identifying themselves or following protocol - I reacted as a person who felt scared.

"In that moment it was about feeling safe, not about avoiding anything."

She added that persistent online abuse had also contributed to her sense of vulnerability.

"It is very tough for me to talk about this, but I want to be transparent with you about my mental health," added Vondrousova in her social media post.

The ITIA confirmed that an investigation is ongoing but declined to provide further comment.

Vondrousova, currently ranked 46th in the world, remains eligible to compete as the charge does not trigger an automatic suspension.

However, she has not played since withdrawing from the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury, which also ruled her out of the Australian Open.

She referenced the 2016 knife attack on fellow Czech player Petra Kvitova as a factor influencing her reaction, emphasising concerns over personal safety.

Vondrousova said she is now focusing on recovery while working to clear her name.