Michael Carrick keeps door open for Marcus Rashford's return amid Barcelona uncertainty

A collage of Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick and Marcus Rashford. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has declined to rule out a return to United for Marcus Rashford, as doubts continue to surround the forward’s future with FC Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has not featured for United since December 2024 and spent the latter part of last season on loan at Aston Villa before securing a temporary switch to the La Liga champions for the 2025–26 campaign.

Barcelona hold an option to make the deal permanent for €30 million (£26.1m), though reports in Spain suggest they may attempt to renegotiate the terms or delay payment.

United, however, are understood to be firm in its stance. The club are unwilling to reopen discussions and would accept Rashford’s return to Old Trafford should Barcelona decline to activate the clause.

There is also a belief within United that Rashford’s performances in Spain, where he has scored 12 goals in 43 appearances, have enhanced his market value.

Speaking ahead of the weekend fixture, Carrick stressed that no decision has yet been made. He acknowledged that clarity would be required in due course but insisted now was not the time for definitive statements.

"I just think there's decisions to be made in time, really, on certain things, and obviously Marcus is in that situation," United head coach Carrick said.

"But at this point in time nothing's been decided. And it will be, because it has to be at a certain point, but at this stage, there's nothing to say."

Rashford, whose contract runs until 2028, could face further complications regarding his wages, particularly if United secure Champions League qualification.

Despite the uncertainty, he remains in contention for England’s upcoming World Cup squad.