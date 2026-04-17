PSL 11: Shaheen wants bowlers to 'step up' after defeat against Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi in action during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 17, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi highlighted the need for their bowling attack to step up following their crushing six-wicket defeat at the hands of Quetta Gladiators in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

The Qalandars had a relatively decent start to their title defence as they won two of their first three fixtures, but since the tournament shifted to Karachi, they have lost three consecutive matches, particularly due to their repeated batting failures.

The defending champions have thus far been unable to bat through 20 overs in each of their three matches here, and their captain, Shaheen, acknowledged that they have been struggling particularly in the department in the ongoing phase of the eight-team tournament.

Shaheen, however, still insisted that his team's bowling attack should amp up in the middle phase.

"It is true that we are struggling right now, particularly with the bat in these Karachi conditions, but we are by no means out of the tournament," said Shaheen at the post-match presentation.

"Bowlers need to step up in the middle overs and take wickets."

Having lost three consecutive matches and placed seventh in the standings with just four points, the defending champions require a massive turnaround to book their spot in the playoffs, as they now need to win all four of their remaining matches.

Their next PSL 11 match is scheduled against winless RawalPindiz at the same venue on Sunday, while they are slated to turn up again after a one-day break for the second meeting with the Gladiators on their home ground on Tuesday.

Shaheen described the upcoming back-to-back matches against Pindiz and Gladiators as an "opportunity" before stressing that they need to keep believing in themselves.

The skipper further emphasised that the equation is simple for the Qalandars; to win all of their remaining four matches, but acknowledged it as no easy task.

"The upcoming back-to-back matches are an opportunity for our batters to step up. We have to keep believing in ourselves and divert our energies in winning the upcoming matches. It has to be a team effort as it takes a team to win the matches, not an individual," Shaheen stated.

"We have four games left, and the equation is simple: we have to win all of them. While we know that is no easy task, we are ready to give it everything."