PSL 11 points table after Quetta Gladiators crush Lahore Qalandars

Quetta Gladiators' Alzarri Joseph (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Lahore Qalandars at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 17, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators registered a comprehensive six-wicket victory over defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Friday.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi's decision to bat first backfired as the holders could only muster 134 before getting bowled out in 19.5 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah Khan remained the top-scorer with a cautious 33 off 37 deliveries, followed by No.10 Usama Mir and left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman, who made 22 and 20, respectively.

Mystery spinner Usman Tariq and left-arm pacer Jahandad Khan picked up three wickets each for the Gladiators, followed by Alzarri Joseph with two, while Saqib Khan chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, the previous edition's runners-up made light work of the 135-run target as they chased it down for the loss of four wickets and 22 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the Gladiators was experienced left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw, who top-scored with an unbeaten half-century, making 60 off just 49 deliveries, studded with five fours and two sixes.

Rossouw was largely supported by in-form middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz, who contributed with a valiant 49 off 32 deliveries, featuring six fours and two sixes.

The duo also shared a 104-run partnership for the third wicket and recovered the Gladiators from a dismal start, which saw them lose both their openers inside three overs with just 11 runs on the board.

For the Qalandars, Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and skipper Shaheen could pick up a wicket apiece.

The six-wicket victory lifted Quetta Gladiators to the fourth position in PSL 11 standings as they now have six points in seven matches at a net run rate of 0.483, which is superior to both that of Hyderabad Kingsmen and Karachi Kings, who have been pushed down to the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 7 6 0 1 13 2.404 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 1.481 Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.527 Quetta Gladiators 7 3 4 0 6 0.483 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Karachi Kings 6 3 3 0 6 -1.501 Lahore Qalandars 6 2 4 0 4 -1.020 RawalPindiz 6 0 6 0 0 -1.821

On the contrary, the defeat marked defending champions Qalandars' third consecutive, and they remained seventh in the standings with four points after seven games, only ahead of RawalPindiz, who lost each of their first six matches.

Gladiators' triumph also meant 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi have now officially qualified for the PSL 11 playoffs as they sit at the summit with 13 points after seven matches.

2021 winners Multan Sultans and three-time champions Islamabad United occupy the next two positions with nine and eight points, respectively.