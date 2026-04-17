Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi qualify for PSL 11 playoffs

Peshawar Zalmi players celebrate during their PSL 11 match against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 13, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi on Friday officially booked their spot in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

Zalmi, who holds the top spot in the eight-team tournament's standings with 13 points in seven matches, had their top-four finish guaranteed following Quetta Gladiators' six-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars here at the National Bank Stadium earlier today.

The Gladiators' victory meant that Zalmi's tally of 13 points can no longer be toppled by the fourth-placed side by the end of the league stage.

Peshawar Zalmi started their PSL 11 campaign with a commanding five-wicket victory over debutants RawalPindiz in the high-scoring affair, while their subsequent fixture against Islamabad United was washed out due to rain in Lahore.

The former champions then registered consecutive victories over Hyderabad Kingsmen, Karachi Kings, defending champions Qalandars, Multan Sultans and the Gladiators, respectively, to consolidate their top spot.

Zalmi's next match is scheduled against the Gladiators at the aforementioned venue on Sunday, before they will head back to Lahore, where they will be locking horns with the Kings and home side Qalandars on April 22 and 25, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that despite Zalmi's guaranteed top-four finish, all seven remaining sides remained in the race to make it to the playoffs, with three-time champions United and 2021 winners Sultans in strong contention.

United are second in the PSL 11 standings with nine points after seven matches, closely followed by Sultans, who have eight points, having played a game less.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11

Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam.