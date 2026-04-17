Cole McConchie terms PSL experience 'wonderful' despite Pindiz's struggles

RawalPindiz's Cole McConchie bowls a delivery during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: New Zealand cricketer Cole McConchie has expressed his delight at being part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the first time, saying the experience has been "wonderful" despite Rawalpindiz's disappointing run in the ongoing 11th edition.

Speaking to Geo News in an exclusive interview, McConchie said it is always a pleasure to visit Pakistan and praised the team environment within the Rawalpindiz camp.

"It's always wonderful coming here to Pakistan. It's nice to join up with the Pindi side, having a couple of Kiwis and also some familiar Pakistani players I've played against before," he said.

The Kiwi cricketer, who is featuring in his maiden franchise league stint, said he is enjoying his time and remains hopeful of turning things around in the remaining matches.

"Having a wonderful time and hopefully we can kick things off tomorrow night against Lahore," he added.

Rawalpindiz have struggled to make an impact on the points table so far, but McConchie insisted there is still plenty to play for.

"It's obviously a disappointing start to the campaign for us. However, there's still a lot to play for. There's a lot of pride in the jersey and what the Rawalpindiz franchise represents," he said.

McConchie also highlighted that his previous tours to Pakistan have helped him adapt better to local conditions.

"It's nice to have experienced the conditions before. The surfaces are a bit different from what we expect back home, so I'm looking to apply that experience here," he explained.

The New Zealander was full of praise for Pakistan's hospitality and cricketing culture, revealing that fellow Kiwi Daryl Mitchell had also spoken highly of the league.

"Pakistan is always extremely well hosted. The food is fantastic. Daryl Mitchell spoke very highly about his experience in the Pakistan league. The people are very hospitable, and we're really enjoying it here," he said.

On the quality of the competition, McConchie termed the PSL a "special league" with a high standard of cricket.

"Pakistan has always produced amazing talent. When you add overseas superstars, it becomes a very special league. The standard is fantastic, and it's a pleasure to be a part of it," he concluded.

With four matches remaining, Rawalpindiz will be aiming to bounce back strongly and finish their campaign on a high note.