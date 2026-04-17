New Zealand ease past Bangladesh in ODI series opener

New Zealand's Blair Tickner (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on April 17, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: Half-centuries from Henry Nicholls and Dean Foxcroft, followed by Blair Tickner's four-wicket haul, propelled New Zealand to a comprehensive 26-run victory over Bangladesh in the first ODI of the three-match away series here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham's decision to bat first paid dividends as the visitors amassed a formidable total of 247/8 in their 50 overs.

Nicholls scripted New Zealand's steady start with the bat despite losing opening partner Nick Kelly (six) early with an anchoring half-century.

The left-handed opener oversaw the Blackcaps' batting expedition until the 28th over and walked back after top-scoring with 68 off 83 deliveries, laced with nine fours. He was also involved in a 73-run partnership for the second wicket with Will Young, who contributed with a 42-ball 30.

His departure paved the way for Foxcroft to walk out and bat at No.6 with the scoreboard reading 131/4 in 27.5 overs, and the all-rounder ensured retaining the momentum in New Zealand's favour with a brisk half-century.

Foxcroft made 59 off 58 deliveries with the help of eight fours until being cleaned up by Nahid Rana in the 47th over.

Foxcroft's dismissal had brought New Zealand's total down to 226/7 in 46.4 overs, but Nathan Smith's handy 22-run unbeaten cameo added vital runs to their total at the backend, which eventually proved to be the difference between the two sides.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Rishad Hossain bagged two wickets each, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rana could claim one apiece.

Set to chase a 248-run target on the tricky surface of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, the home side could accumulate 221 before getting bowled out in 48.3 overs despite half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy.

Bangladesh got off to a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost top-order batters, Tanzid Hassan (two) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (zero) on successive deliveries in the third over, bowled by Smith, with just 21 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, experienced Litton Das joined Saif in the middle, and the duo launched an astounding recovery by putting together 93 runs for the third wicket, but both perished in quick succession.

Saif remained the top-scorer for the hosts with a 76-ball 57, featuring eight fours and a six, while Das made 46 off 68 deliveries.

Middle-order batters Hridoy and Afif Hossain (27) pulled the home side back into the hunt by stitching an important 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which culminated with the latter's dismissal in the 41st over.

Afif's departure triggered a lower-order collapse, while Hridoy kept the scoreboard ticking single-handedly until eventually being dismissed by Smith on the third delivery of the penultimate over, and the hosts fell short by 26 runs.

Hridoy remained a notable run-getter for Bangladesh with a valiant 55 off 60 deliveries, comprising two sixes and as many fours.

Tickner spearheaded New Zealand's bowling charge with four wickets, followed by Smith with three, while Will O'Rourke, Jayden Lennox and Foxcroft chipped in with one scalp apiece.

For his brisk half-century and economical bowling figures of 1/25 in six overs, Foxcroft was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, with New Zealand now leading the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh 1-0, the second fixture is scheduled to be played at the same venue on Monday.