NBA waives 65-game rule for Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham eligibility

An undated picture of Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic(right) and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. — Reuters

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham have been cleared to remain eligible for end-of-season honours after the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed to waive the league’s 65-game participation rule.

Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players are typically required to feature in at least 65 games to qualify for major awards.

However, an “extraordinary circumstances” clause allows exceptions, and both Doncic and Cunningham successfully met the criteria following a joint review by the league and the players’ union.

Doncic appeared in 64 qualifying games, narrowly missing the threshold after travelling overseas for the birth of his child in December.

Cunningham, meanwhile, played 63 qualifying games, having been sidelined for 12 matches after suffering a collapsed lung in March. Although he featured in a 64th game, he logged only limited minutes.

In a joint statement, the NBA and NBPA confirmed that ‘the totality of circumstances’ justified both players’ inclusion on awards ballots.

"The NBA and NBPA agreed that, taking into account the totality of the circumstances for Cunningham and Dončić, each player qualified for awards," the league and union said in a statement.

Doncic later expressed gratitude for the decision, highlighting the personal importance of being present for his daughter’s birth and thanking the Lakers organisation for their support.

"I am grateful to the NBPA for advocating on my behalf and to the NBA for their fair decision," Doncic posted to X on Thursday.

In contrast, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was denied eligibility after playing just 60 games. His appeal, taken to an arbitrator, was unsuccessful, prompting criticism from Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

The 65-game rule has sparked ongoing debate, though commissioner Adam Silver maintains it is achieving its aim of improving player participation.