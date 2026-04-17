Shahid Afridi extends support after learning about Shapoor Zadran’s health condition

The collage of photos shows former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and Afghanistan's Shapoor Zadran. - ICC/ACC

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed deep concern and extended his support after learning about the health condition of former Afghanistan pacer Shapoor Zadran.

Afridi took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to convey his sympathy and prayers, highlighting the emotional impact of the news and wishing strength to the family during this difficult time.

“Had a heartfelt call with Shapoor Zadran’s brother today. Truly saddened to hear about his condition. You’ve always been a fighter on the field, and I know you’ll fight this too. Praying for your speedy recovery,” Afridi wrote.

Had a heartfelt call with Shapoor Zadran’s brother today. Truly saddened to hear about his condition.

You’ve always been a fighter on the field, and I know you’ll fight this too.

Praying for your speedy recovery.#ShapoorZadran #StayStrong #CricketFamily #Prayers pic.twitter.com/2Sn1KKJ5Qd — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 17, 2026

The 38-year-old is reportedly in a critical condition in hospital, with recent updates indicating he has been admitted to intensive care due to a serious medical complication.

Family members have also shared updates on social media, appealing for prayers and support as he continues treatment.

Reports from mid-April 2026 suggest that he is battling for his life, with doctors describing his condition as extremely serious and noting that certain 18-hour periods have been particularly crucial for his survival.

Shapoor Zadran, a former left-arm pacer, represented Afghanistan in 44 ODIs, taking 43 wickets, and featured in 36 T20Is, claiming 37 wickets.

He also had a brief but impactful stint in franchise cricket, including appearances in the Bangladesh Premier League, where he took 10 wickets in eight matches.

Zadran retired in 2025 after a career spanning more than a decade, during which he played a key role in Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket.

He was part of three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squads and famously contributed to Afghanistan’s first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup win in 2015, scoring the winning runs against Scotland in Dunedin.