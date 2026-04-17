Jay-Jay Wilson stuns Darragh Kelly in 37-second KO

An undated picture of New Zealander Jay-Jay Wilson. — Instagram/ themaorikid

Jay-Jay Wilson delivered a sensational performance in Belfast, stopping Darragh Kelly in just 37 seconds to hand the Irish fighter his first professional defeat.

The New Zealander, stepping in as the away competitor, silenced the SSE Arena crowd with a clinical first-round finish in the PFL main event.

Originally scheduled to face Paul Hughes, Wilson adapted seamlessly after a late change of opponent. He avoided Kelly’s early attacks before landing a sharp left kick, followed by a decisive left hook that ended the contest almost instantly.

Reflecting on the finish, Wilson said he recognised the opening and committed fully to the strike that sealed victory.

"I landed the side kick, set my base and once I saw it connect I sat on the hook, and that was all she wrote," said Wilson after the victory.

Despite the hostile reception, he praised the atmosphere and expressed his ambition to face Alfie Davies next, potentially in June.

Wilson also spoke about inspiring others, emphasising his desire to represent his roots and motivate young people.

In the co-main event, Rhys McKee marked his PFL debut with an impressive unanimous decision win over Alex Lohore.

After a challenging start, McKee grew into the bout, using his striking effectively before dropping Lohore in the final round to secure a 30-27 victory.

Elsewhere, Fight Academy Ireland fighters enjoyed a dominant night.

Caolan Loughran claimed a first-round submission win over Alan Philpott, while Eoghan Masoliver impressed with a swift rear-naked choke victory against Shane Mullen, continuing his strong run of early finishes.