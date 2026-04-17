IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya–Jasprit Bumrah on-field moment highlights Mumbai Indians’ struggles

The collage of photos features Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (left) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah. - X

Mumbai Indians (MI) have finally broken their long-standing trend of losing opening matches this season, but their campaign has since gone off track. The side has now suffered four consecutive defeats in IPL 2026, struggling to build any momentum as their campaign unravels.

Tensions appeared to surface during MI’s recent clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), when captain Hardik Pandya was seen animatedly adjusting the field during an over, signalling immediate tactical changes.

Jasprit Bumrah initially appeared unconvinced by the adjustment but eventually complied. The moment caught attention on broadcast cameras, which then showed Rohit Sharma looking visibly frustrated as he held his head in the dugout.

इसकी कप्तानी और एटीट्यूड से आईपीएल मे मुंबई इंडियंस टीम बस एक कोलकाता से आगे है,9 वें नंबर पर... pic.twitter.com/bsH7LS0tHj — Dinesh Dangi (@dineshdangi84) April 16, 2026

Despite possessing a strong squad on paper, Mumbai Indians have looked disconnected across departments. A major talking point has been the form of Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the world’s premier fast bowlers.

Surprisingly, he has gone wicketless in five matches, adding to growing concern among fans and analysts.

The bowling unit as a whole has also struggled to deliver consistent breakthroughs. Deepak Chahar endured a difficult outing, conceding 45 runs in 2.3 overs at an economy rate of 18 without taking a wicket.

Pandya himself proved expensive with the ball, leaking 39 runs in three overs, while Shardul Thakur conceded 42 runs in his spell and managed just one wicket.

Mumbai’s difficulties are clearly reflected in the IPL 2026 points table. With only one win from five matches, they sit ninth with two points and a net run rate of -1.076, leaving their playoff hopes under early pressure.

MI will next face Gujarat Titans on Monday, April 20, a fixture that could prove crucial in determining whether they can halt their slide or continue their disappointing run of form.