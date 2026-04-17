Arne Slot hopes Alexander Isak's return can mitigate Hugo Ekitike's loss

An undated picture of Liverpool manager Arne Slot. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has suggested that the return of striker Alexander Isak from injury could help offset the long-term loss of fellow forward Hugo Ekitike, as the club prepares for Sunday’s Premier League derby against Everton.

Ekitike, 23, suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon after slipping during Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week.

The French striker is expected to miss the remainder of the season as well as the upcoming World Cup, dealing a significant blow to Liverpool’s attacking depth following a major summer investment in both him and Isak.

Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United for a British record fee, recently returned to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, Slot has warned that the Swedish international is not yet ready to complete a full 90 minutes, though his presence still offers a timely boost.

Reflecting on the situation, Slot described the simultaneous timing of Isak’s comeback and Ekitike’s injury as highly unfortunate, noting that football rarely writes such contrasting scripts.

He emphasised that Liverpool’s decision to recruit two central strikers in the same transfer window now appears justified, given the unpredictable nature of injuries.

Slot expressed sympathy for Ekitike, stating that the club’s focus is on his recovery and long-term well-being.

He added that setbacks of this nature can often strengthen players mentally and physically, citing examples of others who have returned to even higher levels after serious injuries.

Despite the setback, Liverpool remains firmly in the race for Champions League qualification, sitting fifth in the table.

Slot also pointed to attacking options such as Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo as important alternatives ahead of a crucial derby at a newly opened stadium for Everton.