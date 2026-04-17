Australia confirm historic white-ball tour of Bangladesh after 15-year gap

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell celebrates after taking a wicket during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in North Sound on June 20, 2026. - AFP

Australia will return to Bangladesh for a full men’s white-ball tour in June 2026, marking the end of a 15-year gap between bilateral ODI series in the country.

The tour will feature six matches in total, comprising three One-Day Internationals in Dhaka followed by three T20 Internationals in Chattogram, in a short but significant subcontinental assignment for the visitors.

A fresh broadcast rights agreement has also ensured the series will be widely available to audiences, avoiding the blackout issues that affected Australia’s previous tour of Bangladesh in 2021.

It will be the first men’s white-ball bilateral series in Bangladesh viewable in Australia since 2011.

The ODI leg will be staged at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, with matches scheduled for June 9, 11 and 14. All three fixtures will begin at 6pm AEST.

Australia last played ODI cricket in Bangladesh in 2011, also in Dhaka, where they completed a 3-0 series sweep.

That tour is remembered for Shane Watson’s unbeaten 185, which featured a dominant display of power-hitting, as well as centuries from Michael Clarke and Michael Hussey.

The tour will then move to Chattogram for three T20Is on June 17, 19 and 21, all held at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. The first two matches are scheduled for 10pm AEST, with the final fixture set for 6pm AEST.

Australia’s most recent T20I tour of Bangladesh came in 2021, when they were beaten 4-1 in a five-match series despite a memorable debut hat-trick by Nathan Ellis.

Australia’s national selectors have also outlined preparation plans ahead of the tour, including pre-series training camps in Brisbane for available white-ball players at the National Cricket Centre in May.

Players involved in overseas franchise leagues or county cricket will not be part of these camps.

The Bangladesh tour forms part of Australia’s wider preparation for upcoming One-Day International commitments, as they build towards the next ODI World Cup cycle.

Further white-ball assignments are scheduled later in the year, including tours of southern Africa and home fixtures against England.

Australia’s T20I matches in Bangladesh will be their first in the format since their early exit from the most recent T20 World Cup, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Bangladesh are also set to tour Australia later in the year for a two-Test series, marking their first Test visit to the country since 2003, with matches scheduled in Darwin and Mackay.

Australia men’s tour of Bangladesh 2026 schedule

ODIs – Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

June 9: 1st ODI

June 11: 2nd ODI

June 14: 3rd ODI

T20Is – Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

June 17: 1st T20I

June 19: 2nd T20I

June 21: 3rd T20I