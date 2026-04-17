Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City after nine years

An undated picture of Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. — Reuters

Bernardo Silva confirmed on Thursday that he will leave Manchester City this summer, bringing an end to a highly successful nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The Portuguese midfielder, whose contract expires in June, has decided to move on as a free agent, closing a chapter that has seen him become one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted and versatile players.

Since arriving from Monaco in 2017, Silva has played a key role in City’s domestic and European success, helping the club secure multiple Premier League titles and a long-awaited Champions League triumph.

His technical brilliance, work rate and adaptability have made him a fan favourite.

In a farewell message posted on Instagram, Silva reflected on fulfilling a childhood dream and expressed gratitude for the city, the club and its supporters.

He said Manchester had given him far more than he ever expected, both professionally and personally, including key milestones in his family life.

He thanked Pep Guardiola, his teammates and the staff for their support throughout his journey.

Silva added that he will always remain connected to the club and described himself as a lifelong supporter of Manchester City.

He also urged fans and players to enjoy the remaining weeks of the season and continue fighting for further success.

His next destination has not yet been confirmed, though reports link him with a return to Benfica, as well as potential moves to Spain, Saudi Arabia or Major League Soccer.

City are expected to honour him in the final home fixtures at Etihad.