Barcelona lodge second UEFA complaint over Atletico Madrid defeat refereeing claims

FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez collides with Atletico Madrid's Juan Musso after missing a chance to score on April 14, 2026. — Reuters

Barcelona have filed a second formal complaint with UEFA, specifically alleging that poor refereeing influenced the outcome of their Champions League quarter-final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

The club asserts that key officiating errors over both legs resulted in significant sporting and financial damage, as Atlético Madrid advanced 3-2 on aggregate to face Arsenal.

In an official statement released on Thursday, Barcelona confirmed that they had raised concerns with European football’s governing body regarding the performance of match officials.

The club argued that several key decisions in both fixtures did not comply with the Laws of the Game, citing what they described as incorrect interpretations of regulations and insufficient intervention from the VAR system in decisive moments.

Barcelona added that the accumulation of these incidents had a direct influence on the outcome of the tie. The club also stated its willingness to work with UEFA to improve refereeing standards, calling for a more consistent, transparent, and rigorous application of the rules.

This latest complaint follows an earlier protest submitted after the first leg, which UEFA reportedly deemed “inadmissible.”

The Catalan club did not initially specify individual incidents in its formal submission, but has since seen president Joan Laporta outline several grievances publicly.

Laporta claimed that red cards shown to Pau Cubarsí and Eric García should have been yellow, while also arguing that Dani Olmo was denied a penalty.

He further questioned the disallowance of Ferran Torres’ goal for offside and criticised the lack of disciplinary action following an incident involving Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso and Fermín López.

The Barcelona president described the refereeing as a “disgrace” and confirmed that the club intends to pursue further clarification from UEFA.