ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigates Cricket Canada over T20 World Cup match claims

Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell at the toss ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 17, 2026. - ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has launched investigations into allegations of corruption involving Cricket Canada, including claims linked to a match from the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka.

According to reports, the ACU is pursuing two active investigations covering potential breaches of the ICC’s anti-corruption code at both international and domestic level.

The allegations were first brought to public attention through a Canadian investigative documentary titled Corruption, Crime and Cricket, which raises serious concerns about governance and integrity within Cricket Canada.

One of the central claims relates to Canada’s World Cup match against New Zealand national cricket team. The documentary highlights scrutiny over the fifth over of New Zealand’s chase, bowled by Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa.

Bajwa, appointed captain just three weeks before the tournament, conceded 15 runs in the over, including a no-ball and a wide.

Canada began the innings with pace bowlers Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger, but both proved expensive early on. The side shifted to spin in the third over, when Saad Bin Zafar bowled a wicket maiden.

Heyliger struck in the following over before Bajwa was introduced, who went on to concede 15 runs in his solitary over.

A separate strand of the investigation concerns a leaked telephone conversation involving former Canada head coach Khurram Chohan. In the recording, Chohan alleges that senior Cricket Canada officials pressured him to select certain players for the national side.

The audio, which emerged last year, has been under ACU investigation since, with additional claims of attempted match-fixing also referenced, though these remain difficult to substantiate.

The documentary also includes allegations from former head coach Pubudu Dassanayake, who claims he faced undue pressure over squad selections ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He alleges he was threatened with contract termination after refusing to include certain players and is now pursuing legal action against Cricket Canada for wrongful dismissal.

Cricket Canada has experienced significant administrative instability over the past year, including controversy surrounding former chief executive Salman Khan, whose appointment drew ICC scrutiny over undisclosed prior criminal charges.

He has since been charged by Calgary Police with theft and fraud, allegations he denies. Arvinder Khosa was recently elected as the new board president, replacing Amjad Bajwa.

The documentary further highlights issues over delayed player payments, including prize money from the 2024 T20 World Cup, and claims that national players were without formal contracts from July 2025 before being placed on short-term retainers leading up to this year’s tournament.

ICC Interim General Manager of the Integrity Unit, Andrew Ephgrave, addressed the allegations in a detailed statement, stressing that the ICC follows strict procedures when dealing with such matters.

"The ACU is aware of the programme broadcast by CBC," Andrew Ephgrave said in a statement. "Consistent with its established operating procedures, the ACU is not in a position to comment on the substance of any allegations contained within it.

"Governance matters in relation to ICC Members are considered by the ICC, where they fall under its jurisdiction, in accordance with the ICC's standard constitutional processes.

He further outlined the ICC’s anti-corruption framework and its ongoing commitment to protecting the integrity of the game.

"The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit operates across three core functions: intelligence, prevention and education, and investigation. These functions operate concurrently and are applied wherever there is a credible basis to believe the integrity of the sport may be at risk."

The documentary also raises concerns about alleged links to organised crime after a former player claimed he was threatened.

However, Ephgrave clarified that such issues fall outside the ACU’s remit and are instead matters for domestic law enforcement agencies.