PCB in talks with Cricket Australia over white-ball tour schedule

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk during the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on 8 November 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is engaged in ongoing discussions with Cricket Australia over the scheduling of Australia’s forthcoming white-ball tour to Pakistan, sources told Geo Super on Friday.

Pakistan are expected to host Australia for a three-match One Day International (ODI) series, with the touring side likely to arrive in the country towards the end of May.

According to sources, the matches are tentatively scheduled to take place between 31 May and 5 June. Under the proposed itinerary, one fixture will be staged in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two are expected to be held in Lahore.

Australia last visited Pakistan in January this year, featuring in a three-match Twenty20 International series.

Following the upcoming tour, they are set to travel to Bangladesh for another white-ball assignment, with the first ODI scheduled for 9 June.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are also preparing for a tour of Bangladesh, where they are provisionally scheduled to play a two-match series from 8 to 20 May.

This will mark their first international assignment since hosting South Africa for a two-Test series in October last year.

Pakistan’s most recent red-ball outing came against South Africa in October, with the two-match series ending in a 1–1 draw. The national side have not played any Test cricket since.

As per the ICC Future Tours Programme (2023–27), Shan Masood’s side are next scheduled to tour England for a three-match Test series from 19 August to 13 September.

Prior to that, Pakistan are likely to travel to the West Indies for a two-Test series in July and August.

Looking further ahead, Sri Lanka are set to tour Pakistan for a two-match Test series in November, while New Zealand are scheduled to visit in March 2027 for another two-Test series.