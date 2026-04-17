Former Arsenal goalkeeper dies in train collision aged 48

An undated picture of former Alex Manninger. — Reuters

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger has tragically died at the age of 48 after his car was struck by a train near Salzburg, according to local police.

The incident occurred at approximately 08:20 local time at a level crossing. Emergency responders freed Manninger from the vehicle, which had been dragged by the train, and attempted to revive him using a defibrillator.

Despite their efforts, he could not be saved. Authorities confirmed that the train driver was unharmed.

Manninger enjoyed a distinguished career, notably with Arsenal, where he made 64 appearances between 1997 and 2002.

During his time in north London, he was part of the squad that secured both the Premier League and FA Cup in the 1997–98 season.

Although often the second choice to David Seaman, Manninger played a crucial role during key fixtures and was named Premier League Player of the Month in March 1998.

He also earned 33 caps for Austria and represented his country at UEFA Euro 2008. Over his career, Manninger played for several European clubs, including Juventus and Liverpool.

Tributes have poured in from across the football world. Arsenal said they were “shocked and deeply saddened,” while former clubs and teammates praised his professionalism and character.

"Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger," Arsenal posted on X.

"All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time."

Austria’s football authorities described him as an outstanding ambassador for the sport.

"Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch," said the Austrian Football Association.