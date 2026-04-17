Lionel Messi buys UE Cornella in landmark move

An undated picture of Argentine legend Lionel Messi. — Reuters

Argentine legend Lionel Messi has taken a significant step off the pitch by becoming the new owner of Catalan club UE Cornella, marking a fresh chapter in his illustrious career.

The 38-year-old Argentine icon, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, enjoyed extraordinary success with FC Barcelona, where he won four UEFA Champions League titles and ten La Liga trophies.

Currently, Messi plays for Inter Miami CF in the United States.

Cornella confirmed the takeover, announcing that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has finalised the acquisition of the club, which competes in the fifth tier of Spanish football.

"Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Leo Messi has formalised the acquisition of the club", the fifth tier of Spanish football announced.

"This move reinforces Messi's close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia."

The move underlines Messi’s enduring connection to Catalonia and his desire to nurture local talent and grassroots football.

Messi moved from Argentina to Spain at the age of 13 and made his senior debut for Barcelona in October 2004, aged just 17.

He went on to score a record 672 goals in 778 appearances before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021, later joining Inter Miami in 2023.

Interestingly, his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo recently made a similar move, acquiring a stake in UD Almería.

Cornella, whose modest stadium holds around 1,500 spectators, has previously developed players such as David Raya and Jordi Alba.

The club described Messi’s arrival as the start of a long-term project focused on sustainable growth, sporting ambition, and strengthening its local roots.