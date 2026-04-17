Novak Djokovic injury concerns cast doubt over Madrid Open return

An undated picture of 38-year-old Serbian Novak Djokovic. — Reuters

Novak Djokovic is continuing to battle injury concerns ahead of the clay-court season, raising doubts over his participation in the upcoming Madrid Open.

The 38-year-old Serbian, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, has been sidelined in recent weeks due to a persistent shoulder issue.

The injury forced him to withdraw from the Miami Open and skip the Monte Carlo Masters, disrupting his preparations for the French Open.

Djokovic last competed at the Indian Wells Masters, where he suffered a fourth-round defeat to Jack Draper. Earlier in the season, he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Australian Open.

Despite arriving in Spain to begin training, Djokovic admitted his fitness remains uncertain. Speaking to international media, he revealed he is still working to recover fully.

"I hope to compete here, I'm working towards that," Djokovic told Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ at a EuroLeague basketball game in the Spanish capital on Thursday.

"I don't (know), I'm not sure. I have been struggling physically a little bit with an injury, so I'm trying to address that and play as long as I can.

"Now I have a little bit more time, not playing as much, so I get a chance to enjoy other sports and great athleticism."

The Serb added that the reduced schedule has allowed him to enjoy other sports while continuing his rehabilitation.

The Madrid Open draw is scheduled to take place on Monday, with the tournament running from 22nd April to 3rd May.

Djokovic’s primary objective remains the French Open, starting on 24 May, where he will aim to secure a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.