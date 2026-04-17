Salman Ali Agha hints at possible break from T20I cricket

Karachi Kings all-rounder Salman Ali Agha speaks during a media conference after a defeat against Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. – PSL

KARACHI: Karachi Kings all-rounder Salman Ali Agha has indicated that he may consider stepping away from T20 international cricket in order to manage his workload and better prepare for the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2027.

Speaking during a recent media conference, Agha openly reflected on his recent form in both the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and international cricket, admitting that he has been evaluating his long-term preparation strategy.

The right-handed batter said he is carefully assessing his commitments across formats as he looks to peak at key global events, suggesting that adjustments to his T20 schedule could be on the table if it benefits his overall performance.

“There is a lot of concern. I keep thinking my World Cup is not going well and my PSL is also not going well. The World Cup 2017 is still far away, and as mentioned, we will focus on that. We don’t even have T20s this year; there are no T20s till December," Agha said.

He added that his post-PSL focus would likely shift towards the longer formats of the game, while leaving the door open for a possible T20I break depending on his preparation needs.

"After this PSL, the focus will obviously be on ODIs and Test matches. If I feel that for the World Cup 2017 I should take a break from T20s for preparation, or if I don’t want to focus on that, then I will definitely do it," he added.

Agha further stressed the importance of the 50-over World Cup in his career ambitions, saying he is willing to make necessary adjustments in order to deliver strong performances on the biggest stage.

“The 50-over World Cup is always very special for any player, and it will be special for me as well. If I have to do anything, I will do it to perform well,” he stated.

The 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November.

The tournament will feature 14 teams, with 44 matches in South Africa and 10 across Zimbabwe and Namibia. Australia will enter as the defending champions.

The 32-year-old expressed his views on the role of the PSL in shaping national team selections, stating that while the league is an important platform for identifying talent, directly promoting players to the Pakistan team based solely on PSL performances can be risky.

He suggested that a more structured pathway—moving from PSL to domestic cricket and then to international cricket—would better prepare players for the demands of the national side.

"I believe PSL performance should be used to identify players. New players should be recognised from here, then go into domestic cricket, perform there & only then make it to the Pakistan team," he said.

"There are many examples of players picked from the PSL who struggled at the international level. I think the PSL can definitely help identify players, but fast-tracking them into the Pakistan team can be tricky," he added.