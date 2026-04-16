Faheem Ashraf hits back at Mohammad Hafeez over PSL criticism

Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf spoke during a recent press conference after his side’s win over Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. - PSL

KARACHI: Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has responded to remarks made by former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez regarding the Pakistan Super League (PSL), offering a firm defence of player decisions and the league’s broader structure.

Faheem addressed the issue during a recent press conference, where he also reflected on the growing discourse around players stepping away from the PSL and its perceived impact on Pakistan cricket.

He countered the narrative by suggesting that such decisions are often personal but are frequently viewed through a broader lens that may not reflect the realities faced by players.

“It was the same when he was playing in the PSL, but now he has stepped away. It is not personal, but such decisions can impact the future of our cricket, even if it does not affect us directly,” Faheem stated.

His remarks came in response to Hafeez’s recent comments in a local media interview, which appeared to take a subtle dig at the recurring hype surrounding franchise cricket, suggesting that the same cycle of promotion and star-driven narratives continues without any real change in substance or direction.

“The whistles will blow again — the stage will be set once more — the advertised superstars will come out — because our foundation is the PSL,” Hafeez said.

Faheem, however, pushed back on the broader interpretation of such views, stressing that players must be allowed to make individual career decisions without them being seen as detrimental to the system.

He further emphasised the importance of focusing on long-term development and protecting opportunities for younger cricketers coming through the ranks.

“Our PSL will continue, and players like us will move on, but for the younger generation, we need to preserve and protect things in a better way so they face fewer challenges,” he said.

“It may be personal for some, but if we think purely about Pakistan cricket and the future, especially for the upcoming players, then whatever we do should benefit them and the game as a whole,” he added.

He also addressed comparisons with former Pakistan greats, emphasising the importance of individuality and carving out one’s own path in international cricket.

Ashraf made it clear that while learning from senior players is valuable, every cricketer has a distinct role, identity, and journey that cannot be replicated.

“I neither consider myself close to him nor far from him. Every individual has their own place, their own role, their own experience — and no one can truly match that. You have your own identity, and so does everyone else,” Faheem said.

He further underlined that he is focused on building his own legacy rather than being compared to former stars such as Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mahmood, insisting that time and performances will ultimately define his career.

“I have my own name — I am Faheem, I cannot be Abdul Razzaq or Azhar Mahmood. With time, people will judge what is good and what is not, but my focus is simply on doing what is best for Pakistan,” he stated.