PSL 11 points table after Islamabad United crush Karachi Kings

Islamabad United's Richard Gleeson (right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Three-time champions Islamabad United registered a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over home side Karachi Kings in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

United captain Shadab Khan's decision to field first paid dividends as his team's bowling unit curtailed the home side to a modest total of 150/6 in 20 overs despite Reeza Hendricks's unbeaten half-century.

Hendricks top-scored for the Kings with a valiant 51 not out from 44 deliveries, followed by returning Jason Roy (39) and wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan (34), who were the other batters to amass double figures against the disciplined United's bowling attack.

For the United, Richard Gleeson and Shadab picked up two wickets each, while Mohammad Hasnain and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In turn, the three-time champions made light work of the 151-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and 24 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the visitors was emerging opener Sameer Minhas, who top-scored with a blazing 48 off just 36 deliveries, studded with 10 fours.

He was closely followed by fellow opener Devon Conway, who made an unbeaten 53 off as many deliveries, while skipper Shadab chipped in with a quickfire 31 not out from 16 balls.

For the Kings, only Moeen Ali and Hasan Ali could claim a wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory helped Islamabad United clinch second position in the PSL 11 standings with nine points after seven games, pushing down Multan Sultans to third, who have eight points in six matches, while 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi remained at the summit with 13 points.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi 7 6 0 1 13 2.404 Islamabad United 7 4 2 1 9 1.481 Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.527 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Karachi Kings 6 3 3 0 6 -1.501 Quetta Gladiators 6 2 4 0 4 0.258 Lahore Qalandars 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863 RawalPindiz 6 0 6 0 0 -1.821

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, remained fifth with six points after six matches due to an inferior net run rate than that of Hyderabad Kingsmen, who registered their third victory earlier today by securing a five-wicket victory over winless RawalPindiz, placed at the bottom.

Meanwhile, the previous edition's finalists, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars, hold the sixth and seventh spots, respectively, as both sides have four points.