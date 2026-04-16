Pakistan's contingent for Asian Beach Games announced

An undated picture of national wrestler Inam Butt waving Pakistan flag. — File/X

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Thursday announced a 40-member national contingent for the Asian Beach Games, scheduled to be held from April 21 to 30 in Sanya.

According to an official statement, Pakistan will compete in six disciplines — athletics, ju-jitsu, wrestling, kabaddi, triathlon and handball — as part of efforts to provide international exposure to its athletes.

The athletics squad includes Faiqa Riaz, Tameen Khan and Sami Ullah, while Rafique Ahmed will serve as coach.

The handball team comprises Mudassar Shahzad, Kashif Ali, Asif Ali, Asif Ali, Imran Khan, Hazrat Hussain, Muhammad Shahid Bashir, Muaaz Ali, Ahmad Hassan Baig and Muhammad Saim. Azhar Ul Haq has been named coach.

In ju-jitsu, Pakistan will be represented by Shahzaib and Ambreen Tariq under coach Liaqat Ali.

The kabaddi squad includes Kashif Razzaq, Farhan Ali, Usman Ahmad, Muhammad Zohaib Niaz, Muhammad Jamshaid and Waqar Ali. Rahat Maqsood Ali and Badshah Gul will serve as coaches.

Hamza Asif and Ayesha Waqas will compete in triathlon, with Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar as coach.

The wrestling team comprises Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Asad Ullah, Muhammad Inam and Muhammad Gulzar, while Naveed Afzal has been named team official.

The contingent also includes Muhammad Abubakar Ali (Press Attaché), Imran Ahmad Khan and Sana Ali (HQ officials), Mian Qasim Rehman (Doctor), Muhammad Hashim (Physiotherapist), and Muqeet Asim Muhammad Shah (NOC Attaché).

The Pakistan Olympic Association expressed confidence that the contingent would uphold the country’s sporting spirit at the event.