PSL 11: United restrict Kings to modest total despite Hendricks's fifty

Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (second from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: A disciplined bowling performance helped three-time champions Islamabad United restrict home Karachi Kings to an average total in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

United captain Shadab Khan's decision to field first proved beneficial as the home side could accumulate 150/6 in their 20 overs despite Hendricks's gutsy knock.

The Kings got off to a dismal start to their innings as emerging batter Saad Baig, who was promoted to the opening position, could score a five-ball six before falling victim to Richard Gleeson in the second over with just seven runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, returning Jason Roy was joined by Reeza Hendricks in the middle, and the duo stabilised the Kings' innings by putting together 62 runs for the second off 39 deliveries until United captain Shadab got rid of the latter in the ninth over.

Roy scored a brisk 39 off 27 deliveries with the help of three fours and two sixes on his PSL return after a more than one-year hiatus.

Shadab struck again in his next over, dismissing Salman Ali Agha, who could muster four off six, as the Kings slipped further to 77/3.

Hendricks was then involved in another crucial partnership for the Kings as he knitted a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket with Azam Khan until the former was dismissed by Gleeson in the 18th over and walked back after scoring a handy 34 off 29 deliveries, comprising three fours and a six.

Kings suffered another setback to their batting expedition in the penultimate over as Faheem Ashraf sent Khushdil Shah back for two, but mainstay Hendricks and stand-in captain Moeen Ali (eight) added valuable runs at the backend to take the home side's total past the 150-run mark.

Hendricks carried his bat all the way through and returned after top-scoring with an unbeaten 51 off 44 deliveries, laced with four boundaries.

Gleeson and skipper Shadab jointly led United's bowling charge with two wickets each, while Faheem and Mohammad Hasnain chipped in with one scalp apiece.