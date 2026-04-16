PSL 11 amasses new heights in digital landscape by halfway mark

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 has surpassed the previous 10th edition of the tournament on the digital front by garnering more than 3.37 billion impressions during its first 22 matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared on Thursday.

According to the cricket board, the first 22 matches of the ongoing eight-team tournament, played between March 26 to April 13, have yielded 1.1 billion views, watch time in excess of 2.03 billion minutes and impressions exceeding 3.37 billion from nine-live content, which includes reels, clips, highlights, extended highlights, posts, shorts, and other content distributed across digital platforms.

The numbers depict a significant rise in the appeal of the tournament digitally as it surpassed the previous records held by the landmark 10th edition, which garnered 2.87 billion impressions, watch time of 1.3 million minutes and 1.4 billion views from live streaming and non-live content combined.



Metric PSL 10 PSL 11 Matches 22 22 Impressions 2.87 Billion+ 3.37 Billion+ Watch Time 1.3 Billion Minutes 2.03 Billion Minutes Content Type Live Streaming + Archive Content (Global) Archive Content Only (Non-Live, Global) Total Digital Views 1.4 Billion+ (Archive + Live Streaming) 1.17 Billion+ (Archive – Non-Live only)

It is pertinent to mention that the live-streaming figures of the PSL 10 excluded Pakistan, the United Kingdom, India, North America, MENA, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan and the African region, while the live-streaming data for the ongoing 11th edition of the marquee league was yet to be announced.

Furthermore, the PCB also shared the breakdown of the views garnered by the PSL 11 thus far, as it asserted that growth reflects a continued shift toward short-form, mobile-first, on-demand PSL content consumption.

Breakdown of PSL 11 non-live content distribution across platforms: