Quetta Gladiators confirm Bevon Jacobs' replacement for PSL 11 remainder

Bevon Jacobs plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 5, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Former champions Quetta Gladiators on Thursday announced the replacement of New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs for the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

The franchise confirmed the development through its official social media account, naming former Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal as Jacobs’ replacement.

"Sri Lanka's star wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Chandimal to replace Bevon Jacobs who's leaving for national duty," the post captioned.

Jacobs will join the Blackcaps squad in Bangladesh, where they will feature in an upcoming white-ball series comprising three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.

The three-match T20I series will begin in Chattogram on April 27 and 29 before concluding in Dhaka on May 2.

The right-handed New Zealand batter had a decent run in the ongoing tournament for the Gladiators, scoring 52 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 140.54, including his best innings of an unbeaten 49 against Multan Sultans on April 5.

Chandimal is expected to arrive in Pakistan later tonight ahead of Quetta Gladiators’ clash against defending champions Lahore Qalandars on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter is no stranger to the PSL, having previously represented the Gladiators in the 10th edition of the tournament, where he played three matches and scored 87 runs at a strike rate of 170.58.

For the unversed, Saud Shakeel-led Gladiators currently sit sixth on the PSL 11 points table, having won two and lost four of their six matches, with four points and a net run rate of 0.258.

Their remaining fixtures include a clash against Peshawar Zalmi on April 19. The team will then travel to Lahore to face the Qalandars on April 21 before concluding their league-stage campaign against Karachi Kings on April 25.