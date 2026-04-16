PSL 11: Islamabad United win toss, elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings captain Moeen Ali (right) flips the coin as Islamabad United's Shadab Khan (centre) makes the call at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Islamabad United have won the toss and elected to field first against home side Karachi Kings in the 25th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway (wk), Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (c), Chris Green, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain and Richard Gleeson.

Karachi Kings: Saad Baig, Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Ali Agha, Moeen Ali (c), Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

Head-to-head

The Kings and United have come face-to-face 24 times in the PSL, and the three-time champions dominate the head-to-head record with 18 victories, while the 2020 winners emerged victorious six times.

Their last meeting came in the landmark 10th edition of the marquee league, which saw United prevail by 79 runs, while the Kings' last victory over the three-time champions came in 2020.

Matches: 24

Islamabad United: 18

Karachi Kings: 6

Form Guide

Kings and United enter the fixture with not all but similar momentum, as both sides have thus far managed to register three victories.

The United have thus far played six matches, out of which they lost two against Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen, respectively, while one fixture against Peshawar Zalmi was washed out due to rain in Lahore.

Kings, on the other hand, made a flamboyant start to their PSL 11 campaign as they won each of their first three games against Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and RawalPindiz until suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of leaders Zalmi and debutants Kingsmen.

Islamabad United: L, W, W, W, NR (most recent first)

Karachi Kings: L, L, W, W, W