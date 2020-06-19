Wish to emulate Rohit Sharma's batting style: Haider Ali

Batting sensation Haider Ali. Photo: File

Batting sensation Haider Ali has said that he wants to emulate India cricketer Rohit Sharma's batting style as well as his ability to produce a match-winning performance.

"The way he plays, he’s always focused on his game. Once he reaches 50 he will turn it into 100 and then try to convert it 150 or even 200. He always finishes the match for India and I want to do the same for Pakistan," he said in an online session with media.



Haider, who made his first class debut in 2019, was named by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the 29-men team for three Tests and three T20Is for its upcoming tour of England.



The 19-year-old said that the England tour will be a great learning opportunity for him. Furthermore, he said that he is looking forward to interacting with former captain Younis Khan and learning how to play sweep shots.

"It is a great opportunity for me, I want to learn as much as possible during this tour. We’ll be together for around three months and I will try to get maximum benefits from this tour," he said.

"If I get named in the final XI, I will do my best to help my team win."

Speaking over formats and batting order, Haider said that he was comfortable in any format and batting position adding that he was looking forward to playing for his country.

"I am comfortable with any format. I can do power hitting in the shorter format and I have played long innings in longer formats as well," he said.

"Batting position doesn’t bother me, I am happy to be playing at any number for my country, although I am an opener but I have played at middle order in past. So, changing batting position will not be an issue for me."

Recalling the moment when he was named in the team Haider said that his father initially brushed aside the news and did not believe it. However, that soon changed after the PCB made the official announcement.

"I was, of course, very excited to see my name on the list," he said.

