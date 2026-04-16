PSL 11 points table after Hyderabad Kingsmen beat RawalPindiz

Hyderabad Kingsmen and RawalPindiz players shake hands after their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. — PSL

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen extended their winning run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 after defeating RawalPindiz by five wickets in the 24th match at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

The Kingsmen’s third consecutive victory lifted them from sixth to fourth place in the points table.

They now have three wins and four defeats from seven matches, collecting six points with a net run rate of -0.470. Karachi Kings sit fifth with the same number of points but an inferior net run rate.

RawalPindiz remain winless at the bottom of the table after suffering six defeats in six matches. They are yet to open their account, with zero points and a net run rate of -1.821.

Unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi lead the standings with six wins and one washed-out game from seven matches, accumulating 13 points and a net run rate of 2.404.

Multan Sultans are second with four wins and two defeats from six games, earning eight points and a net run rate of 0.527.

Updated PSL 11 Points Table:

Teams Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR Peshawar Zalmi 7 6 0 1 13 2.404 Multan Sultans 6 7 2 0 8 0.527 Islamabad United 6 3 2 1 7 1.363 Hyderabad Kingsmen 7 3 4 0 6 -0.470 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 0 6 -1.395 Quetta Gladiators 6 2 4 0 4 0.258 Lahore Qalandars 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863 RawalPindiz 6 0 6 0 0 -1.821

Kingsmen produced a strong all-round performance to secure their third straight win, having earlier restricted RawalPindiz to 121-9 in 20 overs after opting to field.

Sam Billings top-scored for RawalPindiz with 26 off 22 deliveries, including one four and a six, while Yasir Khan made 24 off 30 balls with a boundary.

Asif Afridi and skipper Mohammad Rizwan added 15 runs each, while Mubasir Khan and Abdullah Fazal contributed 11 apiece.

For the Kingsmen, Mohammad Ali and Hunain Shah led the bowling attack with three wickets each. Asif Mehmood and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

In response, the Kingsmen overcame early pressure to chase down the target in the 17th over, losing five wickets along the way. Irfan Niazi guided the chase with an unbeaten 34 off 29 balls, striking three fours and a six.

Kusal Perera added 32 off 24 deliveries, including three fours and a six, while skipper Marnus Labuschagne also scored 32 runs to help complete the win.