Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 11, KK vs IU Match 25

United dominate head-to-head record against Kings with 18 victories in 24 matches

By Web Desk
April 16, 2026
This collage of pictures shows Karachi Kings captain David Warner (left) and Islamabad United's Shadab Khan. — PCB

KARACHI: The 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between home side Karachi Kings and three-time champions Islamabad United here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Historically, the Kings and United have come face-to-face 24 times in the PSL, and the three-time champions dominate the head-to-head record with 18 victories, while the 2020 winners emerged victorious six times.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway (wk), Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (c), Chris Green, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain and Richard Gleeson.

Karachi Kings: Saad Baig, Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Ali Agha, Moeen Ali (c), Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.

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