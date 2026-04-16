Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 11, KK vs IU Match 25

This collage of pictures shows Karachi Kings captain David Warner (left) and Islamabad United's Shadab Khan. — PCB

KARACHI: The 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 is being played between home side Karachi Kings and three-time champions Islamabad United here at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Historically, the Kings and United have come face-to-face 24 times in the PSL, and the three-time champions dominate the head-to-head record with 18 victories, while the 2020 winners emerged victorious six times.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Sameer Minhas, Devon Conway (wk), Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (c), Chris Green, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain and Richard Gleeson.

Karachi Kings: Saad Baig, Jason Roy, Reeza Hendricks, Salman Ali Agha, Moeen Ali (c), Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa and Mir Hamza.