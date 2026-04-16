Cristiano Ronaldo battles illness in Al Nassr win

An undated picture of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/ alnassr

Cristiano Ronaldo overcame illness to help Al Nassr secure a narrow 1-0 victory over Al Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Wednesday.

The Portugal captain endured stomach pains throughout the match and was substituted in injury time after struggling physically.

According to head coach Jorge Jesus, Ronaldo had been doubtful before kick-off due to fatigue and discomfort.

“I was considering leaving him out as he wasn’t in good condition,” Jesus said after the match.

“He was suffering from stomach pains and general fatigue. When he came off, he went straight to the dressing room and was sick.”

Despite his condition, Ronaldo played a key role in the decisive moment.

His powerful long-range strike midway through the first half was parried by goalkeeper Marek Rodak, allowing Kingsley Coman to capitalise on the rebound and score the only goal of the game.

Ronaldo came close to finding the net himself, hitting the post and seeing another effort cleared off the line in an otherwise determined performance.

The victory marked Al Nassr’s 15th consecutive league win, a club record, and keeps them firmly in the title race.

They currently sit eight points ahead of rivals Al Hilal, who still have a game in hand.

After the match, Ronaldo praised the supporters on social media, highlighting the “great energy from the stands”.

The 41-year-old forward has now scored 24 league goals this season and sits third in the scoring charts, continuing his remarkable consistency in Saudi football.