NBA: Stephen Curry leads Golden State Warriors fight back to stay alive

An undated picture of Stephen Curry. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Stephen Curry delivered a vintage performance as the Golden State Warriors staged a dramatic comeback to defeat the LA Clippers 126-121 and keep their season alive in the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-in tournament.

Trailing by 13 points with under 10 minutes remaining, the Warriors surged back upon Curry’s return to the court.

The star guard scored 35 points, including 11 in the final quarter, capped by a decisive deep three-pointer in the closing minute.

Draymond Green then sealed the victory with a series of crucial defensive plays, underlining his enduring influence.

The win sets up an elimination clash against the Phoenix Suns, with the victor securing the Western Conference’s eighth seed and a first-round meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry’s return from a knee issue proved pivotal. Having missed 27 consecutive games earlier in the season, his comeback reignited a Warriors side that struggled in his absence.

Despite losing key players to injury and entering the game as underdogs, Golden State displayed resilience throughout.

Head coach Steve Kerr praised the team’s determination, describing the performance as one of the most inspiring of their championship era.

"We came back every single time they made a run," Kerr said.

"An incredible display of guts and competitiveness and connection. Then obviously Steph and Dray took over down the stretch. Draymond is the best defender I've ever seen in my life."

Green’s defensive masterclass was particularly significant, as he limited Kawhi Leonard to minimal impact in the decisive moments.

In a season marked by setbacks and uncertainty, the Warriors turned back the clock for one night, showcasing the grit and quality that once made them champions.