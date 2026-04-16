Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan launches 8th world title bid

An undated picture of Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan. — WST

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan will launch his quest for a record eighth World Snooker Championship title against Chinese debutant He Guoqiang at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

The 50-year-old will begin his first-round match on Tuesday, with the concluding session scheduled for Wednesday.

Sixteen qualifiers came through at the English Institute of Sport to join the top 16-ranked players, completing the 32-man field.

He Guoqiang, ranked 47th in the world, secured his Crucible debut after defeating England’s Jack Lisowski in qualifying.

China will have a record 11 players in the 32, surpassing last year’s total of 10. Former champion Zhao Xintong, the first Chinese world title winner, returns and opens the tournament on Saturday morning against England’s Liam Highfield.

World number one Judd Trump faces Gary Wilson, while Masters champion Kyren Wilson meets debutant Stan Moody.

Four-time winner John Higgins plays Ali Carter, and Mark Selby takes on Jak Jones.

Other notable ties include Shaun Murphy against Fan Zhengyi, Ding Junhui versus David Gilbert, and Mark Allen facing Zhang Anda.

Two former finalists, Barry Hawkins and Matthew Stevens, meet in an all-Crucible clash, while Neil Robertson plays Pang Junxu and Hossein Vafaei takes on Si Jiahui.

The 17-day tournament begins on Saturday, with the final scheduled for 3 May and concluding the following day.

It was also confirmed that the Crucible will remain the championship venue until 2045, following planned redevelopment increasing seating capacity to the Sheffield arena expansion plan scheme.