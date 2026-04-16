Hugo Ekitike ruled out of FIFA World Cup after serious Achilles injury

An undated picture of France striker Hugo Ekitike. — Reuters

France striker Hugo Ekitike has been ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup after suffering a serious Achilles tendon injury, according to national team manager Didier Deschamps.

The setback reportedly occurred during Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Ekitike was forced off in the first half after going down in clear distress and was stretchered from the pitch in tears, with initial reports confirming a ruptured Achilles.

Deschamps later stated that the severity of the injury would sideline the forward for the remainder of the season and prevent him from participating in the World Cup.

The 23-year-old joined Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt in July and has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, emerging as the club’s leading scorer with 17 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the Premier League.

He has also made a strong impression at the international level, scoring twice in eight appearances for France since making his debut in September.

Ekitike’s rapid rise had made him one of the most promising young forwards in the French squad, and he recently scored his first international goal in a commanding win over Ukraine that helped secure France’s qualification for the tournament.

His absence is a significant blow for both France and Liverpool.

The national team will head to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada without one of their most in-form attacking options, while Liverpool face a difficult period as they continue their push to secure European qualification in the Premier League.

The club currently sit fifth, holding a narrow advantage over Chelsea with six matches remaining.