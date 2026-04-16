Faheem Ashraf calls PSL 'career-changing platform'

Faheem Ashraf delivers the ball during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against RawalPindiz at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 4, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has backed his side’s push in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11, while describing the tournament as a “career-changing platform” for cricketers across the country.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Faheem stressed the importance of consistency as the league enters its crucial phase, admitting that Islamabad United are “not fully satisfied” with their performances despite remaining in the race for a playoff spot.

Reflecting on the campaign so far, he acknowledged missed opportunities that have cost his side valuable points.

“If we look at ourselves as a team, we are satisfied… but not fully. One of our matches was washed out, and we lost two games that we shouldn’t have,” he said.

The all-rounder emphasised that in a tightly contested tournament, minimizing damage in defeat is just as important as winning.

“Even if you lose, you should keep the margin as small as possible,” he added.

With the business end of the league approaching, Faheem made it clear that Islamabad United’s immediate target is securing a place in the top four.

“Our first goal is to qualify for the top four. Once we get there, we will aim for a top-two finish,” he said.

Having risen through the ranks via the PSL himself, Faheem praised the league’s role in shaping careers of both emerging and established players.

“The PSL is Pakistan’s top league and one of the best in the world. If you perform here, you will definitely get opportunities—whether in the national team or in leagues abroad,” he noted.

He further highlighted that the competition serves as a launchpad not only for youngsters but also for senior players looking to revive or strengthen their careers.

“It’s not just for young players. Even for seniors, a strong performance in PSL can change your career trajectory,” he explained.

Faheem credited Islamabad United’s sustained success to a stable core and strong team environment.

“The management believes in maintaining a strong core group because that core wins you tournaments,” he said, adding that the franchise promotes an inclusive dressing-room culture where all players are treated equally.

Drawing comparisons with other T20 leagues, he said the PSL stands out due to its high-quality and competitive nature, particularly in bowling, while noting that all departments remain highly challenging.

Despite being an experienced campaigner, Faheem reiterated that team success remains his top priority over personal milestones.

“My only goal is for the team to win. Even if I play a small role in that victory, it’s enough for me,” he said.

He also praised the consistent emergence of young talent in the league and expressed confidence that many will go on to represent Pakistan at the international level.

Concluding his remarks, Faheem urged aspiring cricketers to remain focused and committed.

“Stay focused on cricket, keep working hard, and always put Pakistan first,” he said.

As PSL 11 enters its decisive stages, Islamabad United will aim to convert potential into results, with Faheem Ashraf continuing to highlight the league’s growing stature as a proven pathway to cricketing success.