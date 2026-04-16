Mikel Arteta urges fans to enjoy Arsenal’s UCL progress

An undated picture of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. — Reuters

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal supporters to ‘enjoy where we are’ after the Gunners secured their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, despite growing scrutiny over their performances.

Arsenal progressed after a goalless draw against Sporting CP on Wednesday, which confirmed a 1-0 aggregate victory and set up a last-four clash with Atletico Madrid.

It marks the first time in the club’s history that they have reached back-to-back semi-finals in Europe’s premier club competition.

However, the performance drew criticism, with Arsenal managing only one shot on target and relying heavily on defensive resilience to see the tie through. Despite this, Arteta highlighted the significance of the achievement while defending his squad against negative reactions.

The Arsenal boss, who also referenced the club’s Amazon “All or Nothing” documentary, suggested that public judgment has been disproportionately harsh.

He implied that if the current period were documented, perceptions of the team’s standing would be far more positive when viewed in hindsight.

“If we look back in July, we will see things differently,” he said in essence, urging supporters not to lose perspective. “We are enjoying what we are building as a club,” he added, expressing gratitude towards his players and fans.

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League but continue to face questions over their ability to end a six-year trophy drought, having lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City and exited the FA Cup against Southampton.

It is pertinent to mention that Arteta also revealed that Declan Rice defied illness to play the full 94 minutes against Sporting, despite being unwell on the eve of the match.

Meanwhile, Noni Madueke will require assessment after being forced off with a knee injury ahead of Sunday’s crucial league fixture against Manchester City.