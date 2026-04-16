Hyderabad Kingsmen win toss, elect to bowl first against RawalPindiz in PSL 11

Rawalpindi Kingsmen captain Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Marnus Labuschagne (centre) pictured during the toss ahead of their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 match at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 16, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

KARACHI: Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and elected to bowl first against RawalPindiz in the 24th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah and Mohammad Ali.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Usman Khawaja, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Saad Masood (U), Mubasir Khan, Asif Afridi, Ben Sears and Mohammad Amir

Head-to-Head

It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the history of the Pakistan Super League, adding an extra layer of intrigue and anticipation to the contest as both teams look to make a strong statement.

Form Guide

Marnus Labuschagne-led Kingsmen announced their arrival in style after registering back-to-back wins over former champions Karachi Kings and Islamabad United.

This came after a difficult start to the tournament, where they suffered four consecutive defeats, but they will now aim to carry this winning momentum forward to strengthen their push for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan-led RawalPindiz will be hoping for a turnaround as they are still searching for their first win and are currently on a five-match losing streak.

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, W, L, L, L (most recent first)

RawalPindiz: L, L, L, L, L