Jamie Murray retires after 36-year career in tennis

An undated picture of the first British player to reach world number one in doubles tennis Jamie Murray. — Reuters

Jamie Murray, the first British player to reach world number one in doubles tennis, has announced his retirement from the sport after a distinguished career spanning 36 years.

The 40-year-old seven-time Grand Slam champion had not competed since last year’s US Open.

In a heartfelt message shared on Instagram, Murray said he was “excited to enter the real world” as he brought his professional journey to a close.

“My tennis journey comes to an end after 36 years,” he wrote. “I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me.”

He also expressed deep gratitude to his family and close supporters, thanking his parents, his brother Andy Murray, and others including Ale, Alan, Louis and Thomas for their constant encouragement and sacrifices throughout his career.

Murray enjoyed a highly successful doubles career, winning 34 titles in total. Among his most memorable achievements were two doubles titles alongside his younger brother Andy, with whom he formed one of Britain’s most effective partnerships.

The pair played a crucial role in Great Britain’s historic Davis Cup triumph in 2015, ending a 79-year wait for the title.

In Grand Slam competition, Murray claimed major success with Brazilian partner Bruno Soares, winning both the Australian Open and US Open in 2016, a year in which they finished as the world’s top-ranked doubles team.

It is pertinent to mention that he also secured five mixed doubles titles, including two at Wimbledon, partnering Jelena Janković in 2007 and Martina Hingis in 2017.