Pakistan to hold Test camp in Karachi ahead of Bangladesh series

Shan Masood-led Pakistan team pose for a photo ahead of their second Test match against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 22, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Test squad will hold their preparatory camp in Karachi, with players set to join from 29 April ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled for next month.

The team is set to depart for Bangladesh on the night of 3 May for the red-ball series, which forms part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle.

The series is provisionally scheduled for 8 May and 16 May, though venues are yet to be confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

National selectors are currently in consultation over the final composition of the Test squad, with former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also involved in the discussions.

Sources indicate that Sarfaraz is likely to assume head coach responsibilities for the series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir is reportedly being considered for a place in the upcoming series.

Changes are expected in both the Test squad and team management, sources added.

Pakistan’s most recent Test assignment was a two-match series against South Africa in October last year, which ended in a 1–1 draw. The national side has not played any red-ball cricket since.

For the unversed, the current red-ball camp is already under way, featuring 18 players training in preparation for future Test commitments. The camp will continue until 20 April.

According to the Pakistan Men’s Future Tour Programme (2023–27), Shan Masood’s side is next scheduled to tour England for a three-Test series between 19 August and 13 September.

Before that, Pakistan are likely to tour the West Indies for a two-Test series in July and August.

Sri Lanka are set to tour Pakistan for two Tests in November, while New Zealand are scheduled to visit in March 2027 for another two-match Test series.