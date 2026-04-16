Vincent Kompany praises Bayern Munich’s mentality after dramatic win

An undated picture of head coach of Bundesliga club Bayern Munich Vincent Kompany. — Reuters

Head coach of Bundesliga club Bayern Munich, Vincent Kompany, hailed his players' mentality and unity after their dramatic 4-3 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday, which secured a 6-4 aggregate win and a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Speaking after the match, Kompany stressed that resilience and belief were at the heart of the comeback, as his side recovered from setbacks on three separate occasions.

Bayern’s task looked daunting from the outset after conceding within 35 seconds, but the Belgian coach praised his players for quickly regaining focus.

"The boys were mentally strong today to recover from setbacks," Kompany said. "The fans helped us as well. We stayed calm and always felt that our moment would come. The boys deserved this win.

"What remains for me is the total togetherness that we showed. That's what we take from the game. We showed absolute belief and will to fight our way back into the game."

"During the game our team has a lot of talent and experience to deal with these situations. After 35 seconds in this game to concede a goal, you then have to press the reset button. We stayed focused on our game," Kompany said.

Kompany also credited the strong sense of togetherness within the squad, describing it as the defining element of the performance.

He noted that Bayern’s mix of talent and experience allowed them to handle difficult situations and maintain control of the game.

Late goals from Luis Díaz and Michael Olise completed the turnaround, sending Bayern through to a semi-final clash with holders Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Kompany will miss the first leg after being booked during the encounter.

With Bayern also closing in on the Bundesliga title, Kompany’s focus now shifts to maintaining momentum as the club continues its pursuit of a potential treble.