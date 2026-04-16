Bayern Munich stun Real Madrid with late comeback to reach UCL semi-final

Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their third goal with Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano against Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League on April 15, 2026. — Reuters

Bayern Munich staged a remarkable late comeback to beat Real Madrid 4-3 on Wednesday, sealing a 6-4 aggregate victory and booking their place in the Champions League semi-finals here at Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Late goals from Luis Diaz in the 89th minute and Michael Olise deep into stoppage time completed a dramatic turnaround for the hosts, who will now face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid’s night unravelled late on, as substitute Eduardo Camavinga was sent off in the 86th minute after picking up two quick bookings.

Frustration boiled over at full-time when Arda Guler, who had scored twice, was dismissed for dissent.

The visitors had made a blistering start, capitalising on a costly error from Manuel Neuer after just 35 seconds, allowing Guler to tap into an empty net. Bayern responded swiftly through Aleksandar Pavlović, before Güler restored Real’s lead with a superb free-kick.

Harry Kane equalised for Bayern, only for Kylian Mbappé to level again before half-time in a frantic opening period.

After the break, chances were fewer, though Neuer redeemed himself with a crucial save. Bayern seized control following Camavinga’s dismissal, with Díaz and Olise striking late to cap a famous win.

Manager Vincent Kompany praised his side’s belief, while Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa lamented the sending-off, calling it a turning point in a thrilling contest.

"It was a great night for the club," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. "What remains for me is the total togetherness that we showed. That's what we take from the game. We showed absolute belief and will to fight our way back into the game."