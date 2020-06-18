Shahid Afridi rejects rumours of his death, says he’s doing fine

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on Wednesday rubbished reports of his deaths after he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

In an eight-minute-long session on his Facebook page, the former captain said that he was resting and is in isolation at home.

“I am getting better day by day, thanks to Almighty Allah. I’ve been hearing what people were saying but I want to confirm that I am doing good and will be back to normal life very soon,” he said.

Afridi also revealed that being not able to meet his daughters was the most difficult part of his isolation to avoid the spread of the virus.

“I am missing my kids and I can’t sit with them or go close to them, especially my youngest daughter. This is the most difficult part of my isolation,” Afridi said.

He suggested that having ginger tea regularly can help one fight with the virus. The former captain also highlighted the importance of having a strong will to counter the disease.

“You’ll have to fight it strongly and if you remain strong, you’ll win and recover quickly,” he pointed.

Afridi also thanked his fans and well-wishers for all the messages they have been sending him since his illness.

The former captain also reminded people of social distancing and suggested that one shouldn’t step out of home unless it is necessary.

He also promised that he will be back to his food distribution drive once he recovers from COVID19.

