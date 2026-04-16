WATCH: PSL CEO Salman Naseer wards off 'evil eye' for Babar Azam

PSL CEO Salman Naseer was seen performing a traditional “evil eye” warding gesture for Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam after their match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2026. - X/screengrab

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer was seen performing a traditional gesture to ward off the 'evil eye' for Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam, in a light-hearted moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The clip, which surfaced after Zalmi’s win over Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing 11th edition of the PSL, showed a warm and humorous interaction during a recent public appearance involving key figures of the league.

The moment reflected both cultural tradition and camaraderie within the PSL environment.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam continues to dominate among the international stars in PSL history, reaching several major milestones in this year’s edition.

The right-handed batter recently became the fastest player to reach 12,000 runs in T20 cricket and remains the only cricketer in PSL history to score 4,000 runs, while also becoming the fourth batter overall to register 100 half-centuries in the shortest format.

On the field, Zalmi extended their winning momentum with their sixth victory in the 11th edition of the tournament, defeating Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Babar’s decision to field first proved effective as the Gladiators were restricted to 154 all out in 20 overs.

Middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz top-scored with a fighting 37 off 35 balls, while Rilee Rossouw and Khawaja Nafay contributed 26 and 20 runs respectively.

For Zalmi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abdul Basit led the bowling effort with three wickets each, with Muqeem particularly impressive, conceding just 24 runs in his four overs. Iftikhar Ahmed also chipped in with one wicket.

In response, Zalmi comfortably chased down the 155-run target with nine balls to spare, losing just two wickets. Captain Babar Azam led from the front with an unbeaten 71 off 51 deliveries, striking 10 fours.

He was well supported by Mohammad Haris, who scored 35, and Kusal Mendis with 21, while all-rounder Aaron Hardie added an unbeaten 18 to guide the side home in the penultimate over.

For Quetta Gladiators, Alzarri Joseph and captain Saud Shakeel picked up one wicket each, but could not prevent Zalmi’s convincing victory.