CPL to debut St Vincent venue as 2026 season set for August start

Trinbago Knight Riders celebrate winning the Men's 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final match 34 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders at Guyana National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Providence, Guyana. - CPL T20

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed it will stage matches at Arnos Vale Stadium for the first time, with the 2026 season scheduled to begin on 7 August.

In a record-equalling expansion, fixtures will be held across eight nations: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

“Expanding into new territories is an important part of our vision,” said Pete Russell in an official statement.

Arnos Vale Stadium, which has previously hosted 36 men’s internationals and five matches during the 2024 T20 World Cup—where spin bowling proved decisive—has been described by Russell as “a fantastic venue with a proud cricket history”.

He added that the league is eager to experience the passion and atmosphere of local supporters.

The tournament will run until 20 September and will feature a seventh franchise for the first time, with the Jamaica Kingsmen joining the competition.

The schedule will overlap with The Hundred in England, potentially impacting the availability of players such as Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford during the latter stages.

While the full fixture list is yet to be released, the four play-off matches—including the eliminator, two qualifiers and the final—will take place at Kensington Oval from 16 to 20 September.

Five teams will feature in the confirmed fixtures at Arnos Vale: