'We are repeating same mistakes,' says Saud after Gladiators' defeat against Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators' Saud Shakeel walks back after being dismissed during their PSL 11 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel expressed disappointment over his team's repeated mistakes following their crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of leaders Peshawar Zalmi in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the Gladiators could accumulate a modest 154 before getting bowled out in 20 overs despite making a spirited start, amassing 54/2 in the batting powerplay, as they lost wickets at an alarming rate in the middle phase and at the backend.

Middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz strived to force a turnaround with a cautious 37-run knock, but the previous edition's runners-up eventually settled for a below-par total as Zalmi's Sufiyan Muqeem and Abdul Basit denied their recovery by taking three wickets each.

Reflecting on their forgetful outing with the bat, Gladiators captain Saud acknowledged that his side was well short of the par score, which, according to him, was around 175.

He further stressed that the Gladiators have been repeating the same mistake of losing too many wickets in the middle phase, which leaves them indecisive whether to attack or defend.

"It was easily a 170-175 pitch. We are repeating the same mistakes, losing too many wickets in the middle, and as a result, we are stuck between defence and attack," said Saud at the post-match presentation.

"We sit, talk and make game plans, but I think we got too muddled in tactics that we forget the basics. Think we made too many changes, will try to work on the shortcomings and improve our performance," he added.

In turn, the leaders made light work of the 155-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and nine balls to spare.

Zalmi made a flamboyant start to the pursuit, courtesy of a quickfire 75-run opening partnership between Mohammad Haris and captain Babar Azam, which culminated with the former's dismissal off Saud in the ninth over.

After giving the Gladiators a much-needed breakthrough with the ball, Saud immediately brought in mystery spinner Usman Tariq, but Zalmi had already amassed 79/1 in nine overs and needed a further 76 off 77 deliveries.

But the Gladiators captain argued that Tariq's introduction to the attack was not late and instead emphasised that they wanted to take the game deep, adding that they were hoping that the mystery spinner could give them back-to-back breakthroughs to turn the game around.

"It's not like that. We were trying to take the game deep and thought they could give us back-to-back wickets late in the game," Saud explained.

"But if we don't have enough runs on the board, then teams won't take extra risk against spinners, which reduces the likelihood of picking wickets," he concluded.