PSL 11 points table after Peshawar Zalmi ease past Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam plays a shot during their PSL 11 match against Quetta Gladiators at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 15, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi registered a resounding eight-wicket victory over traditional rivals Quetta Gladiators in the 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 here at the National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Zalmi captain Babar Azam's decision to field first proved beneficial as the Gladiators could accumulate a modest 154 before getting bowled out in 20 overs.

Middle-order batter Hassan Nawaz remained the top-scorer for the previous edition's runners-up with a gritty 37 off 35 deliveries, followed by Rilee Rossouw and Khawaja Nafay, who could muster 26 and 20, respectively.

For Zalmi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abdul Basit took three wickets, but the former was more economical as he conceded just 24 runs in his four overs, while the pacer gave away 36. Iftikhar Ahmed, on the other hand, chipped in with one scalp.

In turn, the leaders made light work of the 155-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just two wickets and nine balls to spare, courtesy of captain Babar's unbeaten half-century.

Babar oversaw Zalmi's comfortable run chase with an unbeaten 71 off 51 deliveries, studded with 10 fours.

He was supported by fellow top-order batters Mohammad Haris (35) and Kusal Mendis (21), while all-rounder Aaron Hardie, who made an unbeaten 18, helped him steer Zalmi over the line in the penultimate over.

For the Gladiators, pacer Alzarri Joseph and captain Saud Shakeel could pick up a wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory meant Peshawar Zalmi remained the only unbeaten side in the eight-team tournament and consolidated their top spot with 13 points after seven games.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, remained fifth with four points after playing a game less and are only ahead of debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen and defending champions Lahore Qalandars due to a superior net run rate, as all three sides have four points each.



Teams Matches Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Peshawar Zalmi 7 6 0 1 13 2.404 Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 8 0.527 Islamabad United 6 3 2 1 7 1.363 Karachi Kings 5 3 2 0 6 -1.395 Quetta Gladiators 6 2 4 0 4 0.258 Hyderabad Kingsmen 6 2 4 0 4 -0.808 Lahore Qalandars 5 2 3 0 4 -0.863 RawalPindiz 5 0 5 0 0 -1.864

2021 champions Multan Sultans hold the second spot with eight points after six matches, followed by Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, who have seven and six points, respectively.

Meanwhile, another debutants RawalPindiz, who are yet to register a victory in the ongoing PSL 11, are at the bottom with zero points after five games.